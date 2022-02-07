Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.