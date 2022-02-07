Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

