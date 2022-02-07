Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 6,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

