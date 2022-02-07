CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

