CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
GIB opened at $87.44 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
