ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.81

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $22.94. ChampionX shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 2,230 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

