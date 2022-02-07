ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.81

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $22.94. ChampionX shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 2,230 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15.
About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
