Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 7th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
CNTQU stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTQU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at $513,000.
