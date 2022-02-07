Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) Insider Terry Gardiner Acquires 50,000 Shares

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) insider Terry Gardiner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$39,150.00 ($27,765.96).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.