Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 195.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $128.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

