Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.08.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.