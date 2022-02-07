Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHGG. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.27. 9,294,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

