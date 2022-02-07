Cheviot Value Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

