Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 22,321 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 186.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $139.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.