Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 57,698 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 218.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

