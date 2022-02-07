Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

