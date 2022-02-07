Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $4.43 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.