Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 21,673 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

Shares of TREE opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.