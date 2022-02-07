Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 30,118 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 104.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.62 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.