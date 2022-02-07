Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 179,076 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,076 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

