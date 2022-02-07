Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingredion by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.99 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

