Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 110,507.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
IMAX stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
IMAX Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
