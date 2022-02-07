Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CFG opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

