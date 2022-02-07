Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $71,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. 572,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,063. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

