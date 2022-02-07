Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. 1,170,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

