Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $22.80 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

TTWO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

