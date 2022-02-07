Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of JFrog worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 378,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

