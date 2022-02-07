Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 83,299 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,299 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.33. 8,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,933. The company has a market capitalization of $745.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

