Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 60,913 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.49 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

