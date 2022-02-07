Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $42.35 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

