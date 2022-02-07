Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $71.66 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.