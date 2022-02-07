Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,383 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2,518.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 160,289 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,866,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

