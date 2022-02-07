Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

