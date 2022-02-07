Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 2,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

