CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

