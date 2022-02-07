CNX Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.19 on Monday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

