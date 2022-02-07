Codex Capital L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Codex Capital L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.47. The company has a market cap of $438.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.