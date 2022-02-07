Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Coffee stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Coffee has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

