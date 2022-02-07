Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.82 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 64,695 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 374,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

