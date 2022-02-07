Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,657 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $293,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

