Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.60 Billion Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,598,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.16 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

