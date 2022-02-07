Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $156.32 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,370 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.51% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $156,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,233,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

