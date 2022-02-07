Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 2,877,684 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $223,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

O stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

