Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 18,079 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $97,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.