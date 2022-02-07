Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys 315,700 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 7.2% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $27,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.89 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

