Collaborative Holdings Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises 0.2% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

