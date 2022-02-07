Colliers Securities Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average is $314.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.