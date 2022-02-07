Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. 148,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,599. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.