Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,546.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

