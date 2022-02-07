Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

CPG opened at GBX 1,720.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.05. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

