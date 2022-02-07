Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).
CPG opened at GBX 1,720.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.05. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.74.
In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
