Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 2.9%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 4,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,265,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.